image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Remembering Anna: A Call For Change In Indian Workplace Culture

Abhishek Mazumdar

Writer: Abhishek Mazumdar

Abhishek Mazumdar

Abhishek Mazumdar

Chief Executive Officer

Abhishek Mazumdar is an Indian media entrepreneur and the Co-founder & CEO of The Logical Indian. Abhishek's media startup, The Logical Indian is an independent and public-spirited digital media platform. Building an independent, bootstrapped, and profitable media company is a testimony to Abhishek's profound and exceptional entrepreneurial abilities.

See article by Abhishek Mazumdar

India,  23 Sep 2024 4:46 AM GMT

Editor : Al Arafat Sherfuddeen | 

Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

President, Content & Monetisation

Passionate writer about current events, politics and happenings nationally and globally. An agent of communal harmony and an ardent Arsenal fan.

See article by Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Creatives : Abhishek Mazumdar

Abhishek Mazumdar

Abhishek Mazumdar

Chief Executive Officer

Abhishek Mazumdar is an Indian media entrepreneur and the Co-founder & CEO of The Logical Indian. Abhishek's media startup, The Logical Indian is an independent and public-spirited digital media platform. Building an independent, bootstrapped, and profitable media company is a testimony to Abhishek's profound and exceptional entrepreneurial abilities.

See article by Abhishek Mazumdar

In memory of Anna, let’s talk about something really important. How can companies do a better job balancing deadlines with employee well-being? What changes do you think would help? Dear The Logical Indian community, we’d love to hear your experiences and as well as your suggestions for improvement. Let's have a constructive chat for the greater good.

In memory of Anna, let’s talk about something really important. How can companies do a better job balancing deadlines with employee well-being? What changes do you think would help?

Dear The Logical Indian community, we’d love to hear your experiences and as well as your suggestions for improvement. Let's have a constructive chat for the greater good.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abhishek Mazumdar
,
Editor : Al Arafat Sherfuddeen
,
Creatives : Abhishek Mazumdar
Remembering Anna
Indian Workplace Culture

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick