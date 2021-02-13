Videos

Referring To 'Andolanjivis' As Parasites, PM Modi Sparks Row

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   13 Feb 2021 4:26 AM GMT
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described people who ‘can not live without protests’ as ‘Andolanjivies’ and ‘Parjivis’ which means parasites. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains how PM Modi who had started his career from ‘Navnirman Andolan’ in 1974, sees protesters as parasites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described people who 'can not live without protests' as 'Andolanjivies' and 'Parjivis' which means parasites. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains how PM Modi who had started his career from 'Navnirman Andolan' in 1974, sees protesters as parasites.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian