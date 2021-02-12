Referring To 'Andolanjivis' As Parasites, PM Modi Sparks Row
India | 12 Feb 2021 7:37 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described people who ‘can not live without protests’ as ‘Andolanjivies’ and ‘Parjivis’ which means parasites. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains how PM Modi who had started his career from ‘Navnirman Andolan’ in 1974, sees protesters as parasites.
