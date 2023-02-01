All section
Redefining Friendship! Man Carries Specially-Abled Friend To Movie Theatre; Netizens Get Emotional
West Bengal, 1 Feb 2023 12:20 PM GMT
A viral video was shared by a user named Halim Hoque on Twitter on January 25. In the 35-second clip, a man can be seen with his specially-abled friend on his back. The duo had traveled to watch a newly released movie in the theatre. They had traveled from Bihar to West Bengal to watch the film. Many Twitter users saluted their friendship, while some got quite emotional and moved after watching the clip.
