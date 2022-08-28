All section
Rare Black Tiger Spotted In Odisha's Simlipal National Park
Odisha, 28 Aug 2022 8:00 AM GMT
Baripada (Odisha): In a rare sighting, a black tiger was spotted marking its territory at Similipal National Park in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. In the 15-second video clip shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda on International Tigers Day, the rare melanistic tiger could be seen leaving scratch marks on a tree. IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan also retweeted the clip and shared additional information about the rare species. "The rare tigers were first officially discovered in STR (Similipal Tiger Reserve) in 2007. They are due to rare genetic mutation and found in small population," he wrote.
