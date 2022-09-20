All section
Rajbhasha Week: Significance & History Behind Celebrating 'Hindi Diwas' On Sep 14
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 20 Sep 2022 8:16 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Hindi Diwas or National Hindi Day is celebrated across the country on September 14 every year. It marks the day to spread awareness about Hindi as an international language across the world and celebrate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages in the country.
