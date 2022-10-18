All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan's Govt Teacher Trains Differently Abled Girls In Self- Defence Using Specialised Techniques
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Rajasthan, 18 Oct 2022 3:34 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
A government school teacher, Asha Suman, in Rajasthan’s Alwar district is training differently abled girls in self-defence by using specialised techniques. “Visually-impaired girls are more vulnerable to sexual abuse. Therefore, it was required to train them in self-defence using specialised techniques,” said Suman.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Improvement In Health Infrastructure, Increase In Medical Seats: What Led To Growth Of Medical Education In India?