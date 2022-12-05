All section
Rajasthan: India Hosts First G20 Delegates Meeting In Udaipur
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Rajasthan, 5 Dec 2022 10:22 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India is all set to host the G20 this year in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The first meeting under India's presidency started on December 4 and will conclude on December 7. The four-day gathering will set the stage for essential conversations on some of the most pressing global issues. Over 40 delegates arrived in the city of lakes for the 1st Sherpa meeting on Sunday. The video shows India's warm welcome to G20 representatives in royal fashion.
