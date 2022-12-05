All section
Rajasthan: India Hosts First G20 Delegates Meeting In Udaipur

Rajasthan,  5 Dec 2022 10:22 AM GMT

India is all set to host the G20 this year in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The first meeting under India's presidency started on December 4 and will conclude on December 7. The four-day gathering will set the stage for essential conversations on some of the most pressing global issues. Over 40 delegates arrived in the city of lakes for the 1st Sherpa meeting on Sunday. The video shows India's warm welcome to G20 representatives in royal fashion.

