All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan: Farmer Unable To Water Crops Due To Pending Electricity Bill Amounting Rs 70,000
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Rajasthan, 9 Dec 2022 4:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A farmer in Rajasthan informed CM Gehlot that his electrical connection had been cut off and that he was no longer able to water his crops as a result of not being able to pay a 70,000 electricity bill. Gehlot established the connection after asking the DM to obtain money from the CM fund.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Kerala Releases Revised Action Plan On Climate Change, To Become 100% Renewable Energy-Based State By 2040