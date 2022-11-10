All section
Rajasthan: Chiefs Of Indian, French Air Forces Join Ongoing Garuda-VII Air Exercise
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Rajasthan, 10 Nov 2022 4:05 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Air Force Chiefs of India and France on November 8 joined the ongoing Air Exercise Garuda VII at Jodhpur. While Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) VR Chaudhari flew a sortie in an IAF Rafale fighter, the French Air and Space Force (FASF) Chief General Stéphane Mille flew in an IAF Su-30MKI fighter. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain called India-France military exercise Garuda VII a “great occasion” to continue building a “common history” between the two nations.
