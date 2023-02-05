All section
Railway Minister Inspects AC3-Tier Coach With Modified Toilet Facilities At New Delhi Railway Station

Delhi,  5 Feb 2023 10:25 AM GMT

In order to provide a hygienic environment to passengers and to keep trains and their toilets neat and clean, Jagadhari Workshop of Northern Railway has modified the toilet of the AC-3 Tier Coach of 2013 Vintage. Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected this coach at New Delhi Railway station. The Minister took a keen interest in the modifications being done by Jagadhari Workshop and appreciated their efforts to keep train toilets neat and clean.

