The Logical Indian Crew

Rahul Gandhi Travels By Train To Attend Congress' Chintan Shivir 2022 In Udaipur

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Rajasthan,  20 May 2022 4:00 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-20T09:30:24+05:30

On 12 May, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi boarded the Chetak Express from Delhi Sarai Rohilla Station to proceed to Udaipur for his party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir - 2022.' At the station, the Gandhi scion met with a porters' association delegation and listened to their complaints. The major purpose of the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir - 2022,' according to Congress, is to develop progressive answers to people's issues. At the national capital's railway station, the grand old party leader was flanked by many Congress employees.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Select A Tag 
Rahul Gandhi 
Train 
Congress 
Chintan Shivir 2022 
Udaipur 

