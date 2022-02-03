Rahul Gandhi: 'Main Tamil Hoon Na' On Mentioning Tamil Nadu In Lok Sabha Speech, Stirred Comebacks

All section
Delhi,  3 Feb 2022

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's fiery speech in Parliament on 1st February stirred up a barrage of comebacks from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and its ministers in the Union government. Among several elements that Gandhi touched upon in his speech, one was the union of states wherein he mentioned that the concept is defined by the fact that his ‘brother from Tamil Nadu has the same right’ as his ‘sister from Maharashtra.’ When asked by media persons later about the reason he mentioned the southern state in his speech, Gandhi came up with a witty reply, saying he is a ‘Tamil’.

