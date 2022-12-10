All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Ragging Case Suspected In UP's Medical College As Students Walk In Line With Crew Cut, Bowed Heads
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 10 Dec 2022 3:24 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A suspected ragging video of freshers from GSVM Medical College, Kanpur, has surfaced on the internet. The video shows students in crew-cut hairstyles walking in a line towards their hostel with bowed heads and hands behind their backs. These students are of the MBBS Para Q-2 batch of the year 2022. The principal has lodged a case at Swaroop Nagar police station against the unidentified person, calling it a conspiracy to malign the college.
