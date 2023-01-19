All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Rage Applying': A Trend Or A Choice? Exhaustion & Under Appreciation Leads Employees Search For New opportunities
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 19 Jan 2023 5:01 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Rage-applying means applying to multiple jobs simultaneously while you’re dissatisfied with your current one. It has become a source of solace and encouragement for those who feel undervalued or underutilised at work, giving them hope for securing a better-paying position.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal