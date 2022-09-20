All section
The Logical Indian Crew
'Purple Revolution' Blooms In Jammu & Kashmir, Lavender Plantations Boost Farmers' Income
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Jammu and Kashmir, 20 Sep 2022 7:17 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Kashmir is traditionally known for its apples, walnuts, saffron, chinar, pine trees and tulips, but this time Kashmir has come into the limelight for the cultivation of lavender.
