The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab Woman Drives Auto To Support Her Daughters; Anand Mahindra Hails Her As 'Inspiration'

Priyanka Jaiswal

Punjab,  10 Dec 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Paramjit Kaur, who drives an auto to earn a living after her husband’s death is standing out as an inspiration for many. She is the first woman to purchase a Mahindra electric auto in Punjab. The three-wheeler has become a source of income for her.

uplifting 
Inspiring 

