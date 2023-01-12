Pune's Carrom Tournament: 83-Yr-Old Wins Gold In Doubles & Bronze In Singles

All section
In the days of non-existent mobile phones and PlayStations, long hours spent deflecting wooden coins to round corner holes on a square plywood board is a rare sight now. However, a video of an older woman playing carrom is getting so much praise only. The video shared by @AkshayMarathe on Twitter shows an 83-year-old woman playing carrom with so much enthusiasm and passion. She has won a Gold in Doubles and a Bronze in singles in Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands.

Games 
Carrom Game 

