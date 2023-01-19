All section
Pune International Airport Set To Welcome G20 Delegates Under 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Maharashtra, 19 Jan 2023 7:46 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The 2023 Indian G20 Presidency's theme is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' With the same enthusiasm, Pune International Airport is welcoming delegates of G20 under 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which means, 'The world is One family.' The first G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting will be held on 16 and 17 January in Pune. This meeting will include a High-level Workshop on "Financing of Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable."
