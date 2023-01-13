All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Puducherry Health Dept Conducts Door-To-Door Tuberculosis Screening As Part Of TB Mukt Bharat Campaign
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Puducherry, 13 Jan 2023 10:54 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India has the world’s highest tuberculosis (TB) burden, with an estimated 26 lakh people contracting the disease and approximately 4 lakh people dying yearly. Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is an initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) to accelerate the country’s progress toward TB elimination by 2025. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the governor of Telangana and the lieutenant governor of Puducherry, launched the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, which involves conducting door-to-door TB screenings using portable handheld X-rays.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration