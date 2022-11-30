All section
Provide Comfort By Just Being Kind!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 30 Nov 2022 12:04 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Join the kind community @efgorg @theweexistfoundation will be spreading warmth & cheer across Delhi NCR by distributing 500 Bori Beds for our resilient street dog community! The little boy in this video is Viaan Agarwaal, who also deserves appreciation. He is the sole sponsor of their largest Cosy Bed Initiative – a whooping 500 beds! “He raised these funds by lovingly baking & selling cookies to his friends & family - So much determination at such a young age!” they captioned the video.
