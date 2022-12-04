All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Proud Of Our Rich Maritime History': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Navy On Navy Day
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 4 Dec 2022 11:09 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it has steadfastly protected our nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times. "Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history," PM Modi said in a tweet. India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Pedalling Across 20 States, 67-Year-Old Cyclist Reaches Vijayawada As Part Of The "Mumbai To Mumbai" Cycle Expedition