'Proud Of Our Rich Maritime History': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Navy On Navy Day

Caste discrimination
Videos
India,  4 Dec 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it has steadfastly protected our nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times. "Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history," PM Modi said in a tweet. India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

