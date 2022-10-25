All section
Proud Moment! Dalit Scholar From Karnataka Becomes First Indian To Be Appointed As UN Special Rapporteur
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
KP Ashwini, an Ambedkarite scholar from Kolar is all set to take over as the Special Rapporteur At the UN by November. With this, she becomes the first Indian as well as an Asian woman to hold the post.
