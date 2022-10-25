All section
Proud Moment! Dalit Scholar From Karnataka Becomes First Indian To Be Appointed As UN Special Rapporteur

25 Oct 2022

KP Ashwini, an Ambedkarite scholar from Kolar is all set to take over as the Special Rapporteur At the UN by November. With this, she becomes the first Indian as well as an Asian woman to hold the post.

