Project Ujala: Lucknow Girl Equips Hundreds Of Bicycles With Flashlights To Prevent Road Crashes
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 31 March 2023 9:07 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Grief-stricken by the death of her maternal grandfather in a bicycle accident, a 22-year-old BBA LLB student in Lucknow has taken it upon herself to make riding a safer experience for others. Khushi Pandey from Ashiyana Colony has been fixing red flashlights on bicycles, an initiative she calls ‘Project Ujala’. This initiative gives rechargeable safety lights to daily wage workers who cycle to work to continue earning their livelihood. Her motto is not only to attach reflecting lights on bicycles only on foggy days but to avoid road crashes, whether day or night, summer or winter.
