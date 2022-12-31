All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
Priya Singh, First Female Bodybuilder Of Rajasthan, Wins Gold At International Competition

Rajasthan,  31 Dec 2022 8:38 AM GMT

In a sport primarily dominated by men, a woman from Rajasthan is creating a name for herself and bringing laurels to the country in bodybuilding. Priya Singh Meghwal, Rajasthan’s first female bodybuilder and the mother of two, won a gold medal at an international competition. She won gold in the 39th International Women’s Bodybuilding Competition in Thailand.

