Privacy Innovation! Train Windows Automatically Blind While Passing Through Residential Blocks
Others/World, 11 Dec 2022 9:59 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Bombardier Transportation has intelligent on-blur windows in the Bombardier Innovia APM 100 operating on Singapore’s Bukit Panjang LRT Line, to prevent passengers from peering into apartments while the train is passing through residential blocks. Smart glass or switchable glass is a glass or glazing whose light transmission properties are altered when voltage, light or heat is applied. The glass changes from transparent to translucent and vice versa.
