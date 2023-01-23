All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Presence Of Minor Victims In Hearings Leaves Adverse Impact On Psyche': Delhi HC Sets New Guidelines For Sexual Assault Cases
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 23 Jan 2023 11:09 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Karnataka government has reportedly proposed a change in its excise rules, including lowering the legal drinking age. The committee has backed the amendment, saying, “If a person can vote at 18, why aren’t they allowed to consume alcohol?”
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain