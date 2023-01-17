All section
'Position India As Global Hub For Millets': UNGA Declares 2023 As International Year Of Millets
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 17 Jan 2023 12:21 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the proposal of India was supported by 72 countries.s
