Population Explosion By 2060: Indian Cities To Witness Overcrowding, Pollution & Premature Deaths In Coming Decades
India, 11 Nov 2022 9:14 AM GMT
The UN projects states that India's population will rise from its current 1.4 billion to overtake China's and peak at 1.7 billion in the 2060s, which will lead to overcrowding, shoddy infrastructure and severe air, water and noise pollution in India's megacities.
