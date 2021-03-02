'Politicians Shy Away From Talking About Population, Only 0.15% Questions In Parliament Ever'
India | 2 March 2021 12:58 PM GMT
Dr S Y Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India speaks to The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur on his latest book ‘The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India’ to discuss on population growth, reasons for it while busting several myths about population growth.
