Electoral Bond, A Legal Scam? Know All About It

Political parties have been receiving donations and fundings through electoral bonds that have been under the scanner since 2017. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains why the Supreme Court dismissed the plea seeking a ban on the sale and purchase of electoral bonds recently.

Political parties have been receiving donations and fundings through electoral bonds that have been under the scanner since 2017. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains why the Supreme Court dismissed the plea seeking a ban on the sale and purchase of electoral bonds recently.