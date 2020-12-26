PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers At Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, As Farmers' Protest Enters Day 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on December 20 to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice. There were no security arrangements or traffic barriers for people during the visit, said the officials.

"This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji" said Modi.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of 10 Gurus of the Sikh religion. He was born in Amritsar in 1621 and was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind. His death anniversary is remembered as the Shaheedi Divas of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

