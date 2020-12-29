Delhi: PM Modi Lights 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' At National War Memorial On 50th Vijay Diwas

Every year, December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas to mark India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi and lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' a symbol of victory.

This year is celebrated as the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark the 50th anniversary of the war.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to extend their wishes on the joyous occasion of Vijay Diwas. Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Indian Army made a historical change on the world map on this day and protected the universal values of human freedom.

In 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a historic victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.