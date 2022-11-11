PM Modi To Inaugurate T2 Of Bengaluru Airport Today, Structure Crafted With Engineered Bamboo To Symbolize Garden City

All section
Karnataka,  11 Nov 2022 11:47 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda airport in Bengaluru on November 11. The terminal was built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crores and will double the capacity of flyers the airport can handle. Terminal 2 of KIA, can be termed a bamboo paradise. A majority of the structure is crafted with engineered bamboo, a renewable material considered to emit zero carbon, to symbolize the Garden City.

