The Logical Indian Crew
PM Modi To Inaugurate T2 Of Bengaluru Airport Today, Structure Crafted With Engineered Bamboo To Symbolize Garden City
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Karnataka, 11 Nov 2022 11:47 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda airport in Bengaluru on November 11. The terminal was built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crores and will double the capacity of flyers the airport can handle. Terminal 2 of KIA, can be termed a bamboo paradise. A majority of the structure is crafted with engineered bamboo, a renewable material considered to emit zero carbon, to symbolize the Garden City.
