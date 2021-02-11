PM Modi Gets Emotional While Bidding Farewell To Opposition Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional in the Parliament while bidding farewell to the Congress veteran in the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha on February 9 bid farewell to the Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who will be retiring on 15 February as his term is coming to an end.

"Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worried about his Party but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India's development," PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha.

"Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend," he said.

"I would not let you retire, will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you," the Prime Minister added in a teary farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad.