The Logical Indian Crew
Pigs Seen Licking Utensils Of Rajasthan Govt's Indira Rasoi Scheme; BJP Demands Inquiry
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Rajasthan, 7 Nov 2022 7:30 AM GMT | Updated 2022-11-07T13:01:13+05:30check update history
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
In shocking visuals emerging from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, pigs were seen licking the kitchen utensils of the state government's ambitious Indira Rasoi scheme, which was aimed at providing food to the poor while maintaining cleanliness. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala shared the video on his official Twitter handle and termed the incident 'shocking and disgusting'. He demanded an inquiry into the matter and questioned the state government for not maintaining the scheme.
