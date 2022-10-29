All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Patient Receives Treatment Under Candle Light In Sitapur
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 29 Oct 2022 10:45 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
In a Twitter video shared by Priya singh on October 22, a patient can be seen receiving treatment under candlelight at Sitapur CHC, Tambour Community Health Center. While the whole country is immersed in the preparation of Diwali, the festival of lights, the Tambor Community Center in Sitapur is shrouded in darkness, where patients are being treated under candlelight.
