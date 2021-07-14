Pandemic Medical Trash Up For Sale By Kilos In Delhi-NCR: All We Know So Far

India has generated 203 tonnes of COVID medical waste per day during the pandemic. An investigation report has revealed that discarded biomedical waste was being dried under the summer sun on an open compound near the Delhi-Ghaziabad border in Bhopura. This waste includes PPE kits, masks, gloves, syringes which are being cleaned and re-sold in retail markets for cheap prices.



