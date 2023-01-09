All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Pamban Bridge: India's First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge To Allow Ships Pass From Below
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 9 Jan 2023 12:06 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, has tweeted an animated video of Pamban Bridge which will soon connect Rameswaram, a Municipality in Tamil Nadu, with the rest of India. It is parallel to the existing well-known Pamban Bridge (at a 27.35m distance) on the northern side of the Pamban Channel. In February 2020, work started and is expected to complete by the following year. The 72m long vertical lift span will be the talking point of this iconic new bridge. It will allow the lifting of the span (by 17m). As a result, the ships can pass from below the lifted bridge. For a double track, the vertical lift span is being constructed.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More
Rainbow Soars Higher! Despite Chilly Winter, Delhi Pride Walk Sees Hundreds Of Members & Allies Participate