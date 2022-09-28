All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Oxfam Report 2022: Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, Women Face Discrimination In Employment Sector
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 28 Sep 2022 3:44 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The report found that a man earned Rs 4,000 more than a woman with the same capacities, a non-muslim earned Rs 7,000 more than one who identified as a Muslim, and those at the bottom of the caste hierarchy made Rs 5,000 less than others.
