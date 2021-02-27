Over One Lakh Farmers Participate In Rally Against Farm Laws In Punjab's Barnala
Punjab | 27 Feb 2021 8:29 AM GMT
|
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) along with Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union organised a grand rally on February 21 in Punjab's Barnala district against the three contentious farm laws introduced by the government.
Over 100,000 people gathered from all sections of society, irrespective of age and gender, attended the rally in massive numbers.
The BKU said that the rally is of historic importance as the "farmers' union and the agricultural labourer's union are coming together to agitate against the oppressive state."
Women wearing yellow dupatta which symbolises their stand with the union, also participated in large numbers.
Next Story