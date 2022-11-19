All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Only Love Can Make Them Wag Their Tail!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 19 Nov 2022 10:07 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg Out of all the videos shared by @animal_lovers_foundation2018 on their account, this one is the sweetest. Look at these dogs getting so happy after noticing this man around. Much love to their whole team.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
World Children's Day: Celebrities & UNICEF Come Together With Hundreds Of Children Over Game Of Futsal & Concerts
This 24-Year-Old From Uttarakhand Aims To Promote Traditional Kumaoni Artform, Empower Local Artists