Only A Week After Inauguration, Portion Of Bundelkhand Expressway Caves In Due To Heavy Rain

Uttar Pradesh,  31 July 2022 6:37 AM GMT

The Bundelkhand Expressway reportedly caved in at Chhiriya near Salempur, where two cars and a motorcycle got into accidents. Days after the inauguration, parts of the Bundelkhand Expressway caved in after heavy rains on July 20. The damage to the Bundelkhand Expressway happened within a week of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16. The Bundelkhand Expressway was constructed at about Rs 14,850 crore under the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) sponsorship.

