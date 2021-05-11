One Year Of PM-CARES Fund, Where Is All Money Going?

Several individuals and institutions have been donating huge sums of money to the PM-CARES Fund since its establishment in 2020. This year, amid the second wave of COVID-19, several states have been reporting shortage of oxygen cylinders, beds and other related medicines

Some recent reveal that oxygen plants sanctioned under the PM-CARES Fund are faulty. So where exactly is the money being spent? The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains all about the PM CARES Fund.