One Year Of PM-CARES Fund, Where Is All Money Going?
India | 11 May 2021 7:23 AM GMT
Several individuals and institutions have been donating huge sums of money to the PM-CARES Fund since its establishment in 2020. This year, amid the second wave of COVID-19, several states have been reporting shortage of oxygen cylinders, beds and other related medicines
Some recent reveal that oxygen plants sanctioned under the PM-CARES Fund are faulty. So where exactly is the money being spent? The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains all about the PM CARES Fund.
