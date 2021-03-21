One Year Of Pandemic, How Has It Affected Mental Health Of People: Explained

Mental health issues have been on the rise, globally, due to COVID-19 pandemic. A pre-COVID World Health Organisation’s report said that 7.3 per cent Indians suffer from mental health issues and it is going to witness a 20% spike in the next few years. A recent UN World Happiness report has ranked India 139 out of 149 countries, which is worrisome. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains it all.

Mental health issues have been on the rise, globally, due to COVID-19 pandemic. A pre-COVID World Health Organisation's report said that 7.3 per cent Indians suffer from mental health issues and it is going to witness a 20% spike in the next few years. A recent UN World Happiness report has ranked India 139 out of 149 countries, which is worrisome. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains it all.