The Logical Indian Crew
'Onam In Antarctica': Keralites Celebrate Festival By Creating Floral Design Over Frozen Lake
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Others/World, 23 Sep 2022 8:20 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
As Onam fervour in Kerala settles down, a video featuring a group of youngsters celebrating the harvest festival in Antarctica has surfaced online. Even in the dipping temperatures, the Malayali spirit to celebrate Onam did not wither away as the group of youngers are seen carving a flower carpet design in the frozen ice in the Twitter video shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on September 21. Arranging a flower carpet is a key part of Onam celebration. However, as there are no flowers in the polar region, Keralites made use of the frozen ice. Anand Mahindra termed their effort as outstanding.
