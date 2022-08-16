Offshore Online Betting & Gambling Websites – A Threat To India
Writer: Ankur Kumar Jha (Manager - Client Experience)
Ankur who specialises in branded associations is otherwise an introvert whose heart lives in the Himalayas. He often geeks out on the latest advertising trends and strives to draw the best synergy with leading Indian brands on their journey towards socially conscious digital marketing campaigns.
India, 16 Aug 2022 3:27 PM GMT
Editor : Riya Kumari |
A simple girl truly without filters trying to reach out to society to contribute something meaningful in whatever little way possible! In the era of social media, I’m here to deliver the content which remains out of the sight of the audience, a good communicator to voice out your stories, truly unfiltered!
Creatives : Ankur Kumar Jha
Ankur who specialises in branded associations is otherwise an introvert whose heart lives in the Himalayas. He often geeks out on the latest advertising trends and strives to draw the best synergy with leading Indian brands on their journey towards socially conscious digital marketing campaigns.