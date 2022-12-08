All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha: Women In Anchala Village Revive Barren Jungle By Modifying Cooking Habits
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Odisha, 8 Dec 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Over a thirty-year period, women from Anchala village in the Koraput district of Odisha restored the Mali mountain forest. The villagers, led by women, took purposeful steps to reduce their reliance on firewood through communal cooking and adopted sustainable, organic, and eco-friendly farming practices.
