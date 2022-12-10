All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha School Uses Classroom Door As Blackboard; Raised Concern About Lack Of Facilities In Educational Institutions
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Odisha, 10 Dec 2022 3:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
A video taken from a government school in Jajpur showed teachers using classroom doors to write on, in the absence of blackboards. The school was among those that were upgraded under the 5T initiative in 2021.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
