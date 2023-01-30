All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sculpture To Mark 74th Republic Day Of India
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Odisha, 30 Jan 2023 10:01 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand sculptures on the shore of Puri Beach of Odisha to mark the 74th Republic Day of India. The sand sculpture depicts a heart shape with 'I love my India' written across it. India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day with a grand parade at Kartavya Path. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt, is the chief guest for the parade.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain